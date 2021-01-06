Chilled Soba Noodles With Two Sauces

The classic zarusoba (cold soba) is served with a dipping sauce, grated daikon radish, wasabi and scallions. Nothing more. It is simple and straightforward.

To eat the noodles, combine the condiments and stir with chopsticks. Dip the noodles about a third of the way into the dipping sauce with your chopsticks and then slurp. This might take a little practice; the idea is not to overwhelm the noodles with the sauce. After you have finished the noodles, you can dilute the dipping sauce with sobayu, the nourishing cooking broth of the noodles, and drink it like a soup. This is a ritual practiced at soba noodle shops.

When nuts are in season, I add them to the dipping sauce. Try using other ground nuts or seeds such as pecans, peanuts or sesame seeds.

The dashi recipe below uses a combination of three umami-packed ingredients. It is versatile and can easily be made vegan by omitting the bonito flakes and adding an extra dried shiitake mushroom. Make sure to save your hydrated kombu and shiitake mushrooms, as you can reuse them to make a second batch of dashi.