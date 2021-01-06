Homemade Soba Noodles

This recipe is a nihachi-style soba and uses a classic 80% to 20% ratio of buckwheat to all-purpose flour. For a gluten-free option, replace the all-purpose flour with tapioca flour. You can find some great wheat producers — I particularly like Anson & Mills’ Ni-Hachi Sobakoh .

Special tools come in handy if you want to make artisan-style noodles: a soba bocho (soba knife) for cutting the noodles, a memboh (rolling pin) and a koma-ita (cutting guide). You can find these at Japanese markets or online shops but don’t sweat it if you don’t have them. A kitchen knife and ruler do the job. The thickness will be different from authentic soba noodles, but the flavor will be there.