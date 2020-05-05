Classic Caesar Salad

Combine the smashed garlic and the oil in a small skillet. Set over medium heat. When the garlic starts to sizzle and turn golden, discard the garlic, then pour all but 1 tablespoon oil from the pan into the salad bowl. Return the skillet to the stove and turn the heat to medium-high. Add the bread cubes in a single layer and cook, turning to evenly toast, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer the croutons to a paper towel to drain and sprinkle with salt and pepper.