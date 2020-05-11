Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Creamy Tomato Soup

Time 1 hour, largely unattended
Yields Serves 4
(Genevieve Ko/Los Angeles Times)
1

Combine the olive oil, onion and a pinch of salt in a large saucepan. There should be enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. If not, add more. Set over medium-low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

2

Add the chile flakes and stir for 15 seconds. Grab a tomato from the can with your hand and, holding it below the top of the saucepan, crush it directly into the saucepan. Repeat with the remaining tomatoes, then add all the juices from the can. Add ¼ cup water to the can, swish it around to collect all the juices and pour it in.

3

Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes lose their acidity and the mixture thickens, about 40 minutes. Transfer the soup to a blender and puree to your desired consistency.

4

Return the soup to the saucepan. Add ¼ cup water to the blender, swish it around to collect all the soup and pour it in. Set over low heat. When the soup starts to steam, stir in the cream, then season to taste with salt. Serve steaming hot.

Variations:
Sweet Tomato Soup: Add 1 small peeled diced carrot or sweet potato to the saucepan with the onion, increasing the oil to 4 tablespoons.

Tomato Basil Soup: Add 3 fresh basil sprigs to the soup 10 minutes before the soup is done simmering. Discard before blending.
Make Ahead:
The soup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Reheat before serving or enjoy cold.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
