GCT

5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
A drink with ice and a slice of lime at the bottom
Coffee adds dark bitterness to the classic pairing of gin and tonic, all lifted with lots of muddled lime.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
1

In a rocks glass, add all the lime wedges except for one; reserve it for garnishing the cocktail. Add the sugar and salt to the glass and muddle the lime wedges until the juice is extracted and the sugar dissolves. Fill with ice, then pour in the tonic and gin. Gently top with the coffee and garnish with the reserved lime wedge.

