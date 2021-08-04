Share
GCT
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
The GCT (gin, coffee, tonic) adds the dark bitterness of coffee to play off that of tonic, while plenty of lime adds floral tartness. Gently floating the cold brew on top of the cocktail adds a visually striking layer that sinks into the drink with slow, steady determination.
In a rocks glass, add all the lime wedges except for one; reserve it for garnishing the cocktail. Add the sugar and salt to the glass and muddle the lime wedges until the juice is extracted and the sugar dissolves. Fill with ice, then pour in the tonic and gin. Gently top with the coffee and garnish with the reserved lime wedge.
