Recipes

Grilled L.A. Kalbi

Time 30 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8
LA Kalbi
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)
1

Trim excess fat from the short ribs and rinse under cold water to remove any bits of bone. Pat very dry.

2

Blend the pear, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice wine, maple syrup, ¼ cup water and pepper until smooth. Add the sesame oil and pulse just until blended.

3

Pour the marinade into a very large bowl and add the ribs. Rub the marinade all over all the surfaces of the ribs, gently massaging it into the meat. Transfer the ribs to a baking dish that fits them snugly and pour in any marinade from the bowl. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

4

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Remove the ribs from the marinade. Grill, turning once, until charred on both sides, about 5 minutes. Serve hot with shiso leaves, chiles and scallions and with rice and potato salad on the side.

Make Ahead:
The ribs can be marinated in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
