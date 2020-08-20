Homemade TV Dinner

Make Ahead:

You can prep the meatloaf mix, green beans and brownie batter in advance, and cook the mashed potatoes and refrigerate the components for up to one day in separate airtight containers. Fill the trays with the components as above and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Want to save them for the future? You can fully bake the meals, wrap tightly with plastic wrap and freeze for up to one month. Unwrap, cover the top tightly with foil and bake directly from the freezer for 30 to 35 minutes.