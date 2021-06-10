In Dakar, Senegal, it’s called thiebou niébé (che-boo nee-eb-bay). It’s a dish that traveled across the Middle Passage, stowed in the memories of the enslaved Africans who built what Karen Hess called the Carolina Rice Kitchen. The halal smoked and fermented fish of West Africa was forcefully exchanged for Lowcountry smoked pork and Christianity. Nowadays, it’s a dish traditionally enjoyed around New Year’s for good luck. I indulge my craving for it all year round. Hoppin’ John is the story of African American cuisine in a bowl.

This is how my mother made it. The recipe calls for making a pot of black-eyed peas and a large batch of cooked rice — both elements of the hoppin’ John — in amounts that are greater than what you’ll need for the finished dish. You can save the leftovers in the refrigerator to make the dish again later, or you can multiply the bacon, ham and cabbage used to finish the dish and cook them in batches to have a finished dish that feeds more people.