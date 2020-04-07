Hou Bao Daan: Hong Kong-Style Fried Eggs

Variations:

For an even more fried fried egg, you can try it Spanish-style, where it’s known as huevos con puntilla. Puntilla means lacy edges, and you get that by filling the pan with olive oil to a depth of ½ inch. When it smokes, slide the egg in, sprinkle with salt, and immediately start spooning the hot oil from the edges of the pan over the egg, which will cause the edges and top to bubble into a lacy golden crackle. Scoop it out as soon as the white sets. You can do the same in a wok.

However you eat it — with toast, potatoes, rice, hot sauce — eat it hot, swiping crunchy-edge whites in silky yolk. And if you want another, you can have it all again in a minute.