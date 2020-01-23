Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Recipes

Green Curry and Yogurt-Roasted Salmon

Time 40 minutes
Yields Serves 4
Keto Green Curry and Yogurt-Roasted Salmon
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
1

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

2

Place the salmon fillets on the prepared baking sheet and season all over with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, olive oil and curry paste until smooth, then spoon evenly over the fillets, spreading each to completely cover the tops of the salmon. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each fillet reads 160 degrees, about 35 minutes for 1- to 1 ½-inch-thick fillets.

3

While the salmon bakes, heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cashews and cook, tossing occasionally, until toasted and warm, about 2 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and roughly chop.

4

Place the cucumber slices in a medium bowl, sprinkle with salt and pepper and let stand, massaging occasionally with your fingers, until soft, at least 30 minutes.

5

Remove the salmon from the oven and transfer each fillet to a plate. Scatter the cashews over the top of each fillet and serve with cucumbers on the side.

Variations:
Red Peanut: Swap one-fourth cup Thai red curry paste for the green curry paste and swap peanuts for the cashews. Beet and Dill: Swap 1 1/3 cups mayonnaise for the yogurt, omit the green curry paste and season each fillet with 1 tablespoon soy sauce instead of salt and pepper. Omit the cashews and sprinkle the cooked fillets with half a cup roughly chopped dill fronds. Swap 1 pound cooked small red or yellow beets for the cucumbers. Green Goddess: Swap ½ cup finely chopped mixed soft herbs, such as flat-leaf parsley, dill, tarragon and basil, for the green curry paste.
Ben Mims
Follow Us
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter, coming soon.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Related Recipes