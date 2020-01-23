Pork Chop Paprikash

While the chops bake, return the skillet to medium heat and add the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the red pepper, season with salt and cook, stirring, for 6 minutes. Stir in the Hungarian wax peppers and continue cooking until all the peppers are soft and caramelized at the edges, 6 to 8 minutes more. Stir in the tomato paste and paprika, and cook for 1 minute. Add 1 ¼ cups water and stir until evenly combined. Reduce the heat to low and let simmer to blend flavors, about 1 minute more. Remove the paprikash sauce from the heat and season with salt and pepper.