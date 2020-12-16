Share
Lambrusco on the Rocks
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
The intense bitterness of Campari is best to cut through Lambrusco’s sweetness, but if you don’t have any, Cappelletti is a great substitute.
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the tequila, vermouth, Campari and lime juice. Shake until chilled, at least 20 seconds, then strain into an ice-filled wine glass. Top with the Lambrusco and garnish with the cherry to serve.
