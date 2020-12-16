Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lambrusco on the Rocks

5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
Lambrusco on the Rocks, a bubbly wine cocktail.
Tequila and Campari add punch to sweet Lambrusco in this bubbly wine cocktail.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian)
1

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the tequila, vermouth, Campari and lime juice. Shake until chilled, at least 20 seconds, then strain into an ice-filled wine glass. Top with the Lambrusco and garnish with the cherry to serve.

