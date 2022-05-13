Advertisement
Share

An homage to the chocolate chip in 12 recipes

A flourless fudgy brownie with a piece broken off, on a glass plate with a glass of milk in the background
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)

National Chocolate Chip Day is on May 15 — a great time to use chocolate chips beyond the tollhouse cookie.

Share
By Julie Giuffrida

Not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or National Chocolate Day, May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Day — a day to acknowledge and celebrate those miniature chocolate-kiss-shaped morsels found in the baking section of most supermarkets. To be clear, classic chocolate chip cookie recipes are a different story. Dozens of other baked goods also incorporate these tasty bits and deserve our attention.

On the cookie front, Milk’s Ooey-Gooey Double-Chocolate Cookies use three types of chocolate to achieve their rich flavor and the gooey center that results from baking them just long enough to set up on the outside. Semisweet chocolate and two full tablespoons of espresso powder amp up the flavor in Julienne’s Double-Chocolate Espresso Walnut Cookies, which are also studded with bittersweet chocolate chips. Chocolate-Raspberry Thumbprints are a bite-sized approach to the classic pairing of chocolate and raspberry (though you can use any flavor of jam). Finish them with a squiggle of melted chocolate over the jam center and cookie edges for a more elegant look. The dough is very easy to work with, so it is a good choice for making with kids.

A mashup of chocolate and peppermint reminiscent of Chocolate Mint Ice Cream — mint-flavored ice cream studded with chocolate bits (sub out mini chocolate chips for the chopped chocolate in the recipe) — Chocolate Peppermint Snaps reverse the situation: The base flavor (the cookie) is chocolate, and the “chips” are shards of smashed peppermint candies.

A cross between cake and cookies, rich Midnight Chocolate Brownie Bites (“midnight” because they are that dark) combine three types of chocolate with sweet, citrusy notes from orange liqueur and zest, while Flourless Fudgy Brownies swap in cocoa powder for flour, which results in a tender, extra-chocolaty, gluten-free treat.

A departure from both fruit tarts — a traditional home for frangipane — and individual cookies, Chocolate Chunk-Hazelnut Tart floats chocolate chunks in a hazelnut frangipane and eats like a giant chocolate chip cookie.

Easy Chocolate Soufflés are just what you would think: a simplified approach to this reputedly challenging-to-make dessert. Airy and ultra-chocolaty, they require a mere half-hour to make.

As if cubes of rich, buttery brioche baked with chocolate chips would not satisfy your sweet tooth or chocolate craving on their own, Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding has you smother those ingredients with crème anglaise before baking and topping with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

If you want to feel virtuous and have your chocolate too, Chocolate Zucchini Cake has vegetables in the batter. The grated zucchini provides extra moisture, which allows you to use less butter (an additional virtue) and makes for a fluffy cake with a crisp outer crust and a voluptuous chocolate flavor (made more vivid with a bit of coffee).

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread With Peanut Crumble is sort of like a peanut butter and chocolate chip sandwich with bananas, but in cake form — more tender and more flavorful. It is a slice of heaven: peanut butter paired with chocolate chips.

Milk's double chocolate cookies.

Milk's Ooey-Gooey Double-Chocolate Cookies

Three types of chocolate are folded into this rich cookie dough, which is baked just long enough for each cookie to set up on the outside while remaining oh so 'ooey-gooey' inside.
40 minutes
Makes 1 1/2 dozen
Recipe: Julienne's double-chocolate espresso walnut cookies

Julienne's Double-Chocolate Espresso Walnut Cookies

Espresso amps up the chocolate in Julienne's amazing chocolate espresso cookies, which are studded with chocolate chips and walnuts. It's a must-have recipe for any chocolate lover.
1 hour 15 minutes
Makes about 2 dozen cookies
LOS ANGELES, CA., OCTOBER 11, 2016 -- Chocolate raspberry thumbprint cookies with chocolate drizzle to go with a cookbook review. (kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Chocolate-Raspberry Thumbprints

Simple yet sophisticated, these elegant-looking cookies are as delicious as they are chocolaty. You can swap orange, strawberry or whatever you have on hand for the raspberry jam.
1 hour 20 minutes
Makes about 3 1/2 dozen cookies
062601.FO.0410.food12.AMR Mint: Chocolate mint ice cream.

Chocolate Mint Ice Cream

Fresh mint brightens the mintiness of this creamy classic studded with bits of bittersweet chocolate.
15 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Chocolate Peppermint Snaps

A mashup of chocolate and peppermint, these cookies are crisp and chewy and ready to eat in less than an hour.
50 minutes
Makes 4 to 6 dozen cookies
These rich brownies combine no less than three types of chocolate. Recipe: Midnight chocolate brownies

Midnight Chocolate Brownie Bites

Sweet citrusy notes from orange liqueur and peel sparkle in the deliciously dense combination of bittersweet chocolate, dark cocoa and mini dark-chocolate chips.
1 hour
Makes 25 brownies
LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 14, 2020:How-to-boil-water- fudgy brownies(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)

Flourless Fudgy Brownies

This simple fudgy brownie recipe requires only six ingredients and is a foolproof formula to a tender, chocolaty treat.
45 minutes
Makes one 8-inch-square pan.
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 03: Chocolate Chunk-Hazelnut Tart in studio on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Chocolate Chunk-Hazelnut Tart

Ground toasted hazelnuts add body and richness to this chocolate-mottled tart.
2 hours 15 minutes, largely unattended, plus 8 hours resting
Serves 16
LOS ANGELES, CA., April 29, 2020: How-to-boil-water-souffle April 29, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Easy Chocolate Soufflés

This fast, easy chocolate soufflé recipe requires only three ingredients.
30 minutes
Makes 4 individual soufflés
LOS ANGELES CA. APRIL 2, 2014: Chocolate Brioche Bread pudding was photographed at the Los Angeles Times Studio on April 3, 2014 (Glenn Koenig/ Los Angeles Times)

Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding

Brioche cubes and chocolate chips are doused with crème anglaise, baked and topped with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.
1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 9 to 12
087309.FO.0916.food3.ls-----Blog.Cake. Chocolate Zucchini cake in the studio on Sept 16,2004.

Chocolate Zucchini Cake

The grated zucchini reduces the amount of butter needed, while cocoa powder, chocolate chips and a spoonful of coffee allow for a voluptuous chocolate flavor.
1 hour
Serves 10
LOS ANGELES, CA- February 13, 2020: Valerie Confections Vegan Banana Bread on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread With Peanut Crumble

Neither too dense nor fluffy, this deeply flavorful loaf has a just-right tenderness. Dark chocolate baked into the bread and crunchy peanuts on top make it extra tasty.
2 hours
Makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes

Latest Recipe Lists