An homage to the chocolate chip in 12 recipes

Not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or National Chocolate Day, May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Day — a day to acknowledge and celebrate those miniature chocolate-kiss-shaped morsels found in the baking section of most supermarkets. To be clear, classic chocolate chip cookie recipes are a different story. Dozens of other baked goods also incorporate these tasty bits and deserve our attention.

On the cookie front, Milk’s Ooey-Gooey Double-Chocolate Cookies use three types of chocolate to achieve their rich flavor and the gooey center that results from baking them just long enough to set up on the outside. Semisweet chocolate and two full tablespoons of espresso powder amp up the flavor in Julienne’s Double-Chocolate Espresso Walnut Cookies , which are also studded with bittersweet chocolate chips. Chocolate-Raspberry Thumbprints are a bite-sized approach to the classic pairing of chocolate and raspberry (though you can use any flavor of jam). Finish them with a squiggle of melted chocolate over the jam center and cookie edges for a more elegant look. The dough is very easy to work with, so it is a good choice for making with kids.

A mashup of chocolate and peppermint reminiscent of Chocolate Mint Ice Cream — mint-flavored ice cream studded with chocolate bits (sub out mini chocolate chips for the chopped chocolate in the recipe) — Chocolate Peppermint Snaps reverse the situation: The base flavor (the cookie) is chocolate, and the “chips” are shards of smashed peppermint candies.

A cross between cake and cookies, rich Midnight Chocolate Brownie Bites (“midnight” because they are that dark) combine three types of chocolate with sweet, citrusy notes from orange liqueur and zest, while Flourless Fudgy Brownies swap in cocoa powder for flour, which results in a tender, extra-chocolaty, gluten-free treat.

A departure from both fruit tarts — a traditional home for frangipane — and individual cookies, Chocolate Chunk-Hazelnut Tart floats chocolate chunks in a hazelnut frangipane and eats like a giant chocolate chip cookie.

Easy Chocolate Soufflés are just what you would think: a simplified approach to this reputedly challenging-to-make dessert. Airy and ultra-chocolaty, they require a mere half-hour to make.

As if cubes of rich, buttery brioche baked with chocolate chips would not satisfy your sweet tooth or chocolate craving on their own, Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding has you smother those ingredients with crème anglaise before baking and topping with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

If you want to feel virtuous and have your chocolate too, Chocolate Zucchini Cake has vegetables in the batter. The grated zucchini provides extra moisture, which allows you to use less butter (an additional virtue) and makes for a fluffy cake with a crisp outer crust and a voluptuous chocolate flavor (made more vivid with a bit of coffee).

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread With Peanut Crumble is sort of like a peanut butter and chocolate chip sandwich with bananas, but in cake form — more tender and more flavorful. It is a slice of heaven: peanut butter paired with chocolate chips.

