Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share

Comforting and cozy soups and stews

8 Recipes
Food
0213 cooking
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

These warming one-pot dinners come together easily, and leftovers are perfect for lunch the next day.

Share
By Genevieve Ko
March 16, 2020
Quick chicken pho

Quick Chicken Pho (pho gà nhanh)

Time 50 minutes
Yields Serves 2

Andrea Nguyen’s smart shortcuts to chicken pho get this dish done in under an hour.

Korean galbi jjim pressure cooker-style

Korean Galbi Jjim

Time 2 hours
Yields Serves 6 to 8

You can use an InstantPot to make this beef short rib stew from Sang Yoon.

food

Beef Stew With Black Olives

Time 2 hours
Yields Serves 6

This Chez Panisse recipe combines olives with red wine and tomatoes for a deeply flavorful stew.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27, 20

Vegan Chickpea Pozole

Time 1 hour 30 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8

Chickpeas and mushrooms enrich this tomatillo-based pozole.

474625_FO_1218_french_laundry_MRT_032.JPG

Tomatillo Tortilla Soup

Time 45 minutes
Yields Serves 4

Fresh orange juice adds a unique citrus freshness to this tangy mix.

img-5238a8b8-turbine-g81xmjke-recipe-db

Miso Soup with Tofu and Enoki Mushrooms

Time 15 minutes
Yields Serves 4

Sonoko Sakai created this soup as a breakfast recipe, but it’s delicious any time of day.

Lentil and barley stew

Lentil and Barley Stew

Time 50 minutes
Yields Serves 4

Pearled barley and lentils simmer to tenderness quickly in this simple stew.

img-5237e923-turbine-i6okpvkf-recipe-db

Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup

Time 1 hour 15 minutes
Yields Serves 4 to 6

You can swap red curry paste for green in this squash soup creamy with coconut milk.

Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.