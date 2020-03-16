Comforting and cozy soups and stews

Andrea Nguyen’s smart shortcuts to chicken pho get this dish done in under an hour.

Korean Galbi Jjim Time 2 hours Yields Serves 6 to 8

You can use an InstantPot to make this beef short rib stew from Sang Yoon.

Beef Stew With Black Olives Time 2 hours Yields Serves 6

This Chez Panisse recipe combines olives with red wine and tomatoes for a deeply flavorful stew.

Vegan Chickpea Pozole Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Chickpeas and mushrooms enrich this tomatillo-based pozole.

Tomatillo Tortilla Soup Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4

Fresh orange juice adds a unique citrus freshness to this tangy mix.

Sonoko Sakai created this soup as a breakfast recipe, but it’s delicious any time of day.

Lentil and Barley Stew Time 50 minutes Yields Serves 4

Pearled barley and lentils simmer to tenderness quickly in this simple stew.

Curried Coconut Butternut Squash Soup Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

You can swap red curry paste for green in this squash soup creamy with coconut milk.