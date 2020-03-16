Comforting and cozy soups and stews

These warming one-pot dinners come together easily, and leftovers are perfect for lunch the next day.
Andrea Nguyen’s smart shortcuts to chicken pho get this dish done in under an hour.
You can use an InstantPot to make this beef short rib stew from Sang Yoon.
This Chez Panisse recipe combines olives with red wine and tomatoes for a deeply flavorful stew.
Chickpeas and mushrooms enrich this tomatillo-based pozole.
Fresh orange juice adds a unique citrus freshness to this tangy mix.
Sonoko Sakai created this soup as a breakfast recipe, but it’s delicious any time of day.
Pearled barley and lentils simmer to tenderness quickly in this simple stew.
You can swap red curry paste for green in this squash soup creamy with coconut milk.