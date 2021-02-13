Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Kiss in the kitchen on Valentine's Day

10 Recipes
Roasted fish with tomatoes and olives in a pan.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian; food styling by Ben Mims)

Ten easy and impressive recipes for Valentine’s Day dinner

By Julie Giuffrida

Some people love to go out for Valentine’s Day, some people like to stay home. I fall in the latter camp, and if you do, too, you may be looking for some ideas of what to put on the table for dinner.

It’s nice that this year Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday. For me, that means no after-work mad rush to make dinner. You can spend as much — or as little — of the day (and weekend) cooking as you like.

I tend to plan and make dessert first. Times cooking columnist Ben Mims has you covered there, with three delightful and decadent chocolate desserts that he has crafted specifically for this Valentine’s Day. All can be made the day before.

The recipes below can all be made in less than two hours, many in less than an hour and some in half an hour or less. Those that take longer do so because they include hands-off time; while the dish is cooking you can be free to set the table or relax with a cocktail. Just saying, this does not have to be hard or take the whole day.

Whether you want steak, seafood or something vegetarian, here are some options for festive meals that won’t leave you worn out and buried in dirty dishes before it’s time to sit down and eat.

LOS ANGELES, CA--JUNE 13, 2019--Aged ribeye steak with a side of sea salt, pistachio gremolata, charred balsamic broccolini with peanuts and Balsamic vinaigrette, from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice, photographed on a Los Angeles, CA, rooftop, June 13, 2019, as part of a "best beef to grill on fourth of July." Selected meat: Aged ribeye steak with pistachio gremolata and charred balsamic broccolini (from Vartan Abgaryan at Yours Truly in Venice), Prime hangar steak with szechuan spices and citrus (from chef Brandon Kida, at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City), dry-aged burger with gruyere and homemade mayonnaise (adapted from Katie Flannery, at Flannery Beef) and skirt steak with marjoram and lime salsa, from writer Ben Mims. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Grilled Rib-Eye Steak With Pistachio Gremolata and Charred Balsamic Broccolini

50 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

You can make this flavor-packed complete entree in less than an hour, and if you don’t feel like dealing with the grill, you can make it stove top.

LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 20, 2020: How to boil water story about crispy-skin salmon (Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)

Crispy-Skin Salmon with Brown Butter and Chile Vinaigrette

30 minutes
Serves 2

This salmon is all about texture: skin that shatters, flesh that melts in your mouth. The tangy vinaigrette adds a punch of flavor.

Cafe Roka's artichoke and portobello mushroom lasagna

2 hours
Serves 10 to 12

No-boil lasagna noodles (also available gluten-free) make composing this vegetarian dish a breeze.

Grilled Marinated Swordfish

25 minutes
Serves 4

Simple. Elegant. Easy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 1, 2020: Ben Mims' Roasted Branzino with Tomatoes and Olives from a recipe by Jonathan Melendez photographed for LA Times Food cooking section's Holiday Travel story, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times, prop styling by Kate Parisian, food styling by Ben Mims) ATTN: 661373-la-fo-Holiday-Cooking

Roasted Branzino With Tomatoes and Olives

50 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

The dramatic presentations sets a high expectation for flavor. Your expectation will likely be exceeded. It is also quick and easy to prepare. What could be bad?

Pomegranate-braised duck legs

Pomegranate-braised duck legs

1 hour 35 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Another exercise in texture here, but don’t be scared off by the time. You will be active for only about 35 minutes, some before and some after the duck roasts for an hour.

Paella with artichokes and mushrooms

Paella with artichokes and mushrooms

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 6

I know, paella usually means labor-intensive. However, this vegetarian version has significantly fewer ingredients than classic paella and streamlines the process. You can prepare the dish to the halfway point earlier in the day and then finish it in a short amount of time when you’re ready to eat.

An umami-packed kale and caper sauce adds salinity to half-salted steaks, the quickest way to having steak at home.

Half-Salted Steaks With Kale-Caper Sauce

30 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Why not learn a new technique for enhancing flavor while you’re at it? A delicious steak with a nutritious (and delicious) sauce in less than 30 minutes. Sounds like a pretty good deal.

Seared Scallops in Mediterranean Broth

20 minutes
Serves 4

Mmmm ... scallops! The broth is steeped in flavors of the Mediterranean — saffron, olives and capers — and enhanced with orange zest and some chile flakes for a little heat. It is a fabulous backdrop for beautifully seared scallops.

Heirloom tomato bagna cauda

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8

This can be a shared appetizer and also could accompany some simply grilled steak, fish and vegetables as a main course. The bagna cauda is intoxicating. You won’t want to stop eating it.

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

