Ring in 2022 with symbolic foods

In the American South, there is a saying: peas for pennies, greens for dollars and cornbread for gold. Hoppin’ John, (black-eyed peas and rice), Sauteed Collard Greens and Iron Skillet Corn Bread are dishes that, for many, are connected with prosperity and luck in the New Year. They also feature ingredients and techniques associated with Black foodways. For your New Year’s Day meal, try serving one or more of these traditional dishes — or variations of them.
Jonathan Gold’s Hoppin’ John simplifies the preparation and cooks spicy heat into the dish rather than adding it at the end. A Senegalese preparation, this Black-Eyed Pea Salad, dressed with lime juice and olive oil, is a riot of color on the plate. Little Beast’s Black-Eyed Pea Hummus takes the concept of Hoppin’ John in an entirely different direction.
Give collards a different flavor profile with Sukuma Wiki, a Nigerian, garlicky, gingery sauté of collard greens. Collard Squares are like a very dense quiche with no cream and no troublesome crust. And these California Greensuse a variety of greens and get a smoky flavor from grilling the chard stems.