Sukuma Wiki (Sautéed Collard Greens)

Swahili for “pushing the week,” sukuma wiki is an affordable green vegetable dish that rounds out virtually every meal in Kenya. While many recipes call for cooking the greens in onions, Moju prefers to leave them out because they can make the greens too bitter if cooked too fast; too sweet if cooked too long. Instead, chopped tomatoes, ginger and garlic flavor the finely shredded greens.

Though the greens will wilt down dramatically, this dish makes enough for four people as a side dish, eaten alongside meat and Kenyan Chapati. For a simple vegetarian meal during the week, serve sukuma wiki plain with chapati.