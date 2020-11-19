Whaaat?! No green vegetables??!

Like it or not, we need at least one green vegetable on our Thanksgiving table — for color and, if nothing else, to keep the nutrition police happy. Green beans are a classic choice. Brussels sprouts are my favorite. What about peas? If not fresh from the garden, they don’t belong on a dinner plate — and Thanksgiving Day is no time to start shelling peas. And then there’s kale. Someone said to me recently about a plate of greens, “What I love about this most is that it is not kale.” Yes, kale is wonderful, but haven’t we had enough already? Other leafy greens are a great option.
Aside from what suits your menu, the other key issues to consider when selecting your Thanksgiving vegetable(s) are the cooking method and time: What will fit in most easily with the other items on your stove and in your oven that day? How much time to you have to give to it? Below are some recipes from our archives that feature green beans, Brussels sprouts and leafy greens. From a revamped green bean casserole (it’s vegan!) to French Beans with Miso Vinaigrette and Green Beans with Pickled Shallots to Brussels Sprouts with Chile-Maple Glaze and Brussels Sprouts Braised with Bacon and Chestnuts (we had to get the bacon in there somewhere) to Sauteed Collard Greens, most take 45 minutes or less to prepare and all are full of flavor.