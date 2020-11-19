Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Whaaat?! No green vegetables??!

15 Recipes
Charred Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Serrano Chile
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Said nobody ever on Thanksgiving

By Julie Giuffrida

Like it or not, we need at least one green vegetable on our Thanksgiving table — for color and, if nothing else, to keep the nutrition police happy. Green beans are a classic choice. Brussels sprouts are my favorite. What about peas? If not fresh from the garden, they don’t belong on a dinner plate — and Thanksgiving Day is no time to start shelling peas. And then there’s kale. Someone said to me recently about a plate of greens, “What I love about this most is that it is not kale.” Yes, kale is wonderful, but haven’t we had enough already? Other leafy greens are a great option.

Aside from what suits your menu, the other key issues to consider when selecting your Thanksgiving vegetable(s) are the cooking method and time: What will fit in most easily with the other items on your stove and in your oven that day? How much time to you have to give to it? Below are some recipes from our archives that feature green beans, Brussels sprouts and leafy greens. From a revamped green bean casserole (it’s vegan!) to French Beans with Miso Vinaigrette and Green Beans with Pickled Shallots to Brussels Sprouts with Chile-Maple Glaze and Brussels Sprouts Braised with Bacon and Chestnuts (we had to get the bacon in there somewhere) to Sauteed Collard Greens, most take 45 minutes or less to prepare and all are full of flavor.

Top with the fried onions right before serving to keep them crunchy.

Smothered Green Beans with Creamed Mushrooms and Fried Onions

30 minutes
Serves 12
LOS ANGELES, CA-August 29, 2019: Hippo Green Beans on Thursday, August 29, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / prop styling by Nidia Cueva )

Charred Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Serrano Chile

20 minutes
Serves 4
Thin jalapeño slices bring heat to this side dish.

French Beans With Miso Vinaigrette

20 minutes
Serves 12
LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, November 07, 2019: Meyer Lemon Green Beans. Food Stylist by Ben Mims / Julie Giuffrida and propped by Samantha Margherita at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, November 07, 2019. (Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Meyer lemon green beans

20 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Recipe: Green beans with pickled shallots

Green beans with pickled shallots

10 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
099926.FO.0721.food4.ls ---- La cocina beans. Sauteed green beans, caceres style.. Photo taken on July 21, 2005.

Sauteed green beans, Caceres style

25 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Roasted green beans with blue cheese

Roasted green beans with blue cheese

Total time: 30 to 45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Recipe: Green and yellow beans in lemon mustard vinaigrette

Green and yellow beans in lemon mustard vinaigrette

15 minutes
Serves 4
Brussels sprouts are left whole and glazed with a yakitori-style sauce. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.

Tsukune-Style Brussels Sprouts

1 hour
Serves 4 to 6
You can double the recipe and use two skillets for a bigger batch.

Pan-Seared Brussels Sprouts With Chile-Maple Glaze

20 minutes
Serves 8 to 12

Brussels sprouts braised with bacon and chestnuts

40 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA., OCTOBER 30, 2018 ---Thanksgiving cooking story: Everything will be cooked on a sheet pan. There will be four recipes: Pictured are the vegetables (Brussel sprouts with pear). (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Roasted brussels sprouts with pears and black forest ham

50 minutes
Serves 8 to 12

Recipe: Cleo's Brussels sprouts

Cleo's Brussels sprouts

45 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Boon's Brussels sprouts

30 minutes
Serves 4
Sauteed collard greens.

Sauteed Collard Greens

20 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.