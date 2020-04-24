Milo & Olive Garlic Knots

Make a purse by folding the dough in half so that it forms a half-moon shape, with the curved side up and the flat side on the table. Starting at one side, crimp the dough along the folded edge until you reach the middle, then repeat on the other side. You should end up with a little purse and a “knot” at the top. Use a piece of the twine to gently tie the base of the knot so that it holds the entire folded edge of the dough together. Dip the bottom of the knot in semolina and brush the top with 1/2 tablespoon garlic oil. Repeat with the remaining dough, garlic confit and 1 ½ tablespoons garlic oil.