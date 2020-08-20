Nappa Cabbage Caesar Salad

Nappa cabbage has a mild sweetness that’s perfect in a salty, cheesy Caesar salad. The leaves stay crisp when coated with the dressing, which comes together in minutes. Anchovies add savory depth, and if the little fish make you squeamish, you’ll love the ease of anchovy paste, which comes in easy-to-squirt tubes. Mayonnaise is another shortcut to this dead-simple salad, combining the egg yolks, oil and lemon juice of the classic in one ready-made ingredient.