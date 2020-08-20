Nappa Cabbage Caesar Salad
Nappa cabbage has a mild sweetness that’s perfect in a salty, cheesy Caesar salad. The leaves stay crisp when coated with the dressing, which comes together in minutes. Anchovies add savory depth, and if the little fish make you squeamish, you’ll love the ease of anchovy paste, which comes in easy-to-squirt tubes. Mayonnaise is another shortcut to this dead-simple salad, combining the egg yolks, oil and lemon juice of the classic in one ready-made ingredient.
Combine the mayonnaise, anchovy paste and Parmesan in a large bowl. Using a microplane grater, grate the garlic directly into the mixture. Whisk until smooth.
Trim the end of the cabbage and cut in quarters lengthwise. Cut out and discard the core, then cut each quarter crosswise into 2-inch-wide slices. Add to the dressing and toss until evenly coated.
Divide among serving plates and top with Parmesan shavings and freshly ground black pepper.
