Nappa Cabbage Caesar Salad

10 minutes
Serves 4
Napa Cabbage Caesar Salad
(Leslie Grow / For The Times; food styling by Genevieve Ko and Julie Giuffrida, prop styling by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in Los Angeles.)
By Genevieve Ko
Sep. 26, 2019

Nappa cabbage has a mild sweetness that’s perfect in a salty, cheesy Caesar salad. The leaves stay crisp when coated with the dressing, which comes together in minutes. Anchovies add savory depth, and if the little fish make you squeamish, you’ll love the ease of anchovy paste, which comes in easy-to-squirt tubes. Mayonnaise is another shortcut to this dead-simple salad, combining the egg yolks, oil and lemon juice of the classic in one ready-made ingredient.

1

Combine the mayonnaise, anchovy paste and Parmesan in a large bowl. Using a microplane grater, grate the garlic directly into the mixture. Whisk until smooth.

2

Trim the end of the cabbage and cut in quarters lengthwise. Cut out and discard the core, then cut each quarter crosswise into 2-inch-wide slices. Add to the dressing and toss until evenly coated.

3

Divide among serving plates and top with Parmesan shavings and freshly ground black pepper.

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

