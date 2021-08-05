Quick-Braised Pig Trotters With Star Anise and Lemon

Heat the oil in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker, using the “sauté” function. Add the star anise, garlic, ginger, onion and cinnamon and season with salt. Cook, stirring, until the onions are soft and just beginning to brown at the edges, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the broth, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and trotters. Using a vegetable peeler, remove the zest from the lemon in strips and add them to the pot as well.