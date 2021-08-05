Quick-Braised Pig Trotters With Star Anise and Lemon
The broth for this dish is teeming with tart lemon peel and aromatic star anise, both of which perfume the pig trotters to their core. Using an electric pressure cooker makes cooking tough cuts of meat, like pig trotters, a quick operation. Plus, while everything cooks in the machine, you have plenty of time to make a simple pot of rice to serve alongside.
Heat the oil in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker, using the “sauté” function. Add the star anise, garlic, ginger, onion and cinnamon and season with salt. Cook, stirring, until the onions are soft and just beginning to brown at the edges, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the broth, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and trotters. Using a vegetable peeler, remove the zest from the lemon in strips and add them to the pot as well.
Close the lid and use the “pressure cook” function to cook the trotters for 45 minutes, letting the pressure release naturally once finished cooking. Once the pressure has been released, continue to reduce broth using the “sauté” function to thicken it further, if you like.
Remove the trotters from the cooker and divide among 4 serving bowls. Pour the broth and aromatics around the trotters in the bowls, top with cilantro and serve with rice.
