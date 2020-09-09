Rainbow Funnel Cake

Fry, adjusting the heat as needed to maintain the temperature, until golden brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Using tongs, chopsticks or two forks, carefully flip the cake and fry until the other side is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Carefully transfer to paper towels to drain, then dust with powdered sugar to coat while hot. Repeat with the remaining batter, replenishing and reheating the oil between batches as needed.