When making this dish, be sure to fry the eggs in plenty of oil to keep them from sticking to the pan, so they can release easily and adhere to the chapati.

“You need a generously oiled pan or it won’t work,’ says Kiano Moju. “Do not get skimpy or try to count calories here. The egg needs to slip and slide in the pan and should immediately bubble and look excited in the pan. But we’re not trying to scramble the eggs here — just get the bottom cooked while leaving the top a little runny so it sticks to the chapati.”

Stuff your rolex with whatever fillings you like, from raw shredded vegetables to cooked leftover meats and roast vegetables.