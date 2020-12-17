Rolex With Spinach, Bacon, Tomato and Avocado
When making this dish, be sure to fry the eggs in plenty of oil to keep them from sticking to the pan, so they can release easily and adhere to the chapati.
“You need a generously oiled pan or it won’t work,’ says Kiano Moju. “Do not get skimpy or try to count calories here. The egg needs to slip and slide in the pan and should immediately bubble and look excited in the pan. But we’re not trying to scramble the eggs here — just get the bottom cooked while leaving the top a little runny so it sticks to the chapati.”
Stuff your rolex with whatever fillings you like, from raw shredded vegetables to cooked leftover meats and roast vegetables.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and chile flakes and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 to 45 seconds. Add the spinach, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the spinach is just wilted, about 1 minute. Transfer the cooked spinach to a bowl and reserve.
In a small bowl, whisk 2 eggs until smooth and season with salt. Stir in half the cooked spinach.
Return the skillet to medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Immediately add the egg mixture and spread in an even layer. Let cook, undisturbed, for 15 seconds, then use a soft spatula to gently push the eggs from the edge toward the center of the pan, allowing any uncooked egg to run out and cook to form an even omelet. Shake the pan to ensure the omelet isn’t sticking to the bottom.
Once the eggs are cooked on the bottom but still slightly runny on top, 30 to 45 seconds, place a chapati on top and press it gently onto the omelet for about 30 seconds. Shake the pan to ensure the omelet isn’t stuck to the bottom, then use a large spatula to flip the egg and chapati together. Continue cooking to warm the chapati and allow its steam to finish cooking the egg, about 1 minute more.
Slide the chapati onto a plate, egg side facing up. Arrange 4 slices of tomatoes on the bottom half of the round, then arrange half the avocado slices along the center of the round just above the tomato; season both with salt. Arrange 2 bacon slices, overlapping enough to fit within the edges of the chapati, above the avocado. Starting from the bottom edge, roll upward like a cinnamon roll so the fillings spiral through the rolex evenly — not all compacted in the center like a burrito. Finish rolling so the seam side faces down.
Repeat with the remaining 2 eggs, cooked spinach mixture, 1 tablespoon olive oil, chapati and tomato, avocado and bacon to make a second rolex. Slice rolexes in half and eat while hot.
