Sardine banh mi
Making this classic, addictive Vietnamese street food is more a matter of assembly than cooking, especially when you go with an easy filling of sardines (a classic banh mi ingredient) instead of a more labor-intensive barbecue. A single baguette yields four generous sandwiches — or one long one, if you want to have a banh mi party.
From the story: A slice of Little Saigon
In large bowl, mix 1 cup of warm water, the vinegar, sugar and salt until dissolved. Add the carrots and daikon and marinate for about 1 hour (or longer, up to 2 days, for more flavor).
Slice the baguette into 4 (6-inch) sections and halve each lengthwise.
On each of 4 baguette halves, spread 1 teaspoon mayonnaise and one-half tablespoon pate.
Add 1 to 2 whole sardines to each sandwich. Mash the sardines, spreading the fish across the baguette with a fork.
Add 1 tablespoon of pickled carrots and daikon, a few slices of cucumber, several mint leaves, a few sprigs of cilantro and jalapeno slices as desired to each sandwich. Sprinkle with soy sauce and top with the remaining sliced baguette. Serve immediately.
