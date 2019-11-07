Shandong-Style Stir-Fried Chicken With Yellow Bean Paste

Return the wok to the stove over very high heat. When the wok is smoking hot, add the remaining 3 tablespoons oil and then the scallion whites. Stir-fry briefly until they are aromatic but not colored, about 30 seconds. Add the yellow bean paste and stir as it sizzles, about 1 minute. Return the chicken to the wok and stir. Splash the wine around the edges of the wok. Give the sauce a good stir and then pour into the center of the wok. Stir as the sauce thickens and cloaks the chicken, about 5 minutes. If using walnuts, quickly stir them in now. Serve immediately.