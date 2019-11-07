Shandong-Style Stir-Fried Chicken With Yellow Bean Paste

Fuchsia Dunlop learned to make the Shandong version of stir-fried chicken in Jinan with veteran chef Li Jianguo. It’s nothing like the kung pao most of us know. Here, chicken is marinated in Shaoxing wine, starch and egg whites, then cooked in lots of oil at a low temperature. The pieces are then drained and quickly stir-fried with a fermented soybean paste, scallions and walnuts. It’s without a hint of heat, and its deeply savory and sweet sauce shines through.
Adapted from “The Food of Sichuan” by Fuchsia Dunlop.