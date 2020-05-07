Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Silky Scrambled Eggs

Time 5 minutes
Yields Serves 1
Scrambled eggs
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
1

Using chopsticks, beat the eggs in a small bowl with a tiny pinch of salt until well-blended with a few big bubbles.

2

Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until very warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Add half the butter and swirl to evenly coat the pan. When all but a pea-sized bit melts, reduce the heat to low and add the eggs. Let sit until a thin film sets on the bottom, then use chopsticks to pull in the film over the wet eggs. Stir once more, then add the remaining butter and remove from the heat.

3

Stir once again until the eggs are not quite set and very silky. Immediately slide on to a serving plate and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
