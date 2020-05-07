Silky Scrambled Eggs

Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until very warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Add half the butter and swirl to evenly coat the pan. When all but a pea-sized bit melts, reduce the heat to low and add the eggs. Let sit until a thin film sets on the bottom, then use chopsticks to pull in the film over the wet eggs. Stir once more, then add the remaining butter and remove from the heat.