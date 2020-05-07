Use this method for twisted wavy sheets of buttery eggs. Chopsticks lift crepe-thin layers of barely set eggs and keep them intact before splitting them into scrambled swirls.
Silky Scrambled Eggs
Time 5 minutes
Yields Serves 1
1
Using chopsticks, beat the eggs in a small bowl with a tiny pinch of salt until well-blended with a few big bubbles.
2
Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until very warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Add half the butter and swirl to evenly coat the pan. When all but a pea-sized bit melts, reduce the heat to low and add the eggs. Let sit until a thin film sets on the bottom, then use chopsticks to pull in the film over the wet eggs. Stir once more, then add the remaining butter and remove from the heat.
3
Stir once again until the eggs are not quite set and very silky. Immediately slide on to a serving plate and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.