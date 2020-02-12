Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Slow-Roasted Salmon with Spiced Citrus Mojo

Time 1 hour 5 minutes
Yields Serves 4 to 6
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
In a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, olive oil, coriander, cumin, 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, the oregano, allspice and garlic until smooth. Using a microplane grater, finely grate the zests of the orange and lime into the bowl. Halve and juice the orange and lime into the bowl and whisk to combine.

Place the salmon in a shallow baking dish that fits it with at least 1 inch around all sides and season with salt and some pepper. Pour the marinade evenly over the salmon and let marinate at room temperature for at least 20 minutes or no more than 1 hour in the refrigerator.

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Bake until the salmon is opaque on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fillet reads 120 degrees for medium doneness, 30 to 45 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet (if you want your salmon just cooked through, take it to 130 degrees).

Remove the pan from the oven and let the salmon rest for 5 minutes. Serve family-style, straight from the baking dish with the side of your choice.

Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
