Smoking Pot Cocktail

10 minutes plus cooling
Makes 1 drink
The Smoking Pot cocktail from V DTLA bar and restaurant in downtown L.A. is served in a clay pot with dry ice.
(V DTLA)
Combine the sugar and 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat and immediately add cucumber slices. Press them into the liquid. Let stand until room temperature, about one hour, then strain.

Add 1 ounce of the strained cucumber syrup to a cocktail shaker, along with vodka, grapefruit juice and lime juice. Fill the shaker with ice, cap and shake for five seconds. Strain the cocktail into a highball glass with crushed ice.

If you want to create the smoking pot effect, place a ramekin containing a small amount of water into a clay pot. Using tongs, add dry ice (do not touch the dry ice with your bare hands). Set a glass containing the cocktail into the pot and decorate the rim with herbs.

Developed by Chrystian Lopez, bar manager at V DTLA.
