Spiced Lamb Meatball and Escarole Soup

50 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
A simple soup is flavored with lamb meatballs, greens and beans in this good-on-your-gut dish.
(Linda Pugliese)
1

Make the meatballs: In a large bowl, mix the lamb, garlic, coriander, cumin, oregano, turmeric, paprika, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Pinch off 1 ounce (2 scant tablespoons) of the lamb mixture and gently roll it into a ball with your hands. Place on a plate and repeat with the remaining lamb mixture.

2

In a large pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown and crispy on all sides, 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer the meatballs to a plate and pour off 3 tablespoons of the fat from the pan.

3

Add the onions, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper to the fat remaining in the pot. Continue cooking over medium-high heat, stirring often, until the onions are golden and softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring continuously, for 1 minute to cook off the raw tomato flavor. Add the broth and 1 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil.

4

Return the meatballs to the pot along with the escarole, beans and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and return the soup to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the escarole has wilted and the meatballs have cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes more. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

5

Ladle the soup into bowls, sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if you want, and serve with a lemon wedge alongside.

Excerpted from “Help Yourself” © by Lindsay Maitland Hunt.
