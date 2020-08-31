Share
Trash-tini
Yields Makes 1 drink
This is a cheeky play on a dirty martini, with gin, vodka, charred onion-infused dry vermouth, celery shrub, sherry vinegar, an onion and an olive, served on the rocks — a very original drink — yet it leaves you feeling like you are drinking a martini.
Combine the liquid ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice and stir until chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with a few large ice cubes. Garnish with a cocktail onion and olive on a toothpick.
Adapted from “The Martini Cocktail” by Robert Simsonson
