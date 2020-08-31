Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share

Trash-tini

Makes 1 drink
Illustration of food and kitchen utensils
1

Combine the liquid ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice and stir until chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with a few large ice cubes. Garnish with a cocktail onion and olive on a toothpick.

Adapted from “The Martini Cocktail” by Robert Simsonson
Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes