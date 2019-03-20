Danny Garcia, Adrian Granados share a common urgency for their April 20 Carson bout

“Our styles mesh perfectly for an all-action fight and a win opens up a lot of opportunities for me,” Granados said. “Danny Garcia has fought at 140 [pounds, like Granados] for a long time. Over the years, he’s mentioned my name in a negative, derogatory way. There’s a chip on my shoulder. He’s studious. I want to keep him on his heels and my pressure may be able to break him. I feel I’m the better fighter, with more speed. And with my punch output, I believe I can lay a lot of hands on him.”