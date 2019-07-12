The Sports Report: Melvin Gordon makes a serious demand

“I'm 80 year-old so I've seen a few special sports events over my life. My wife who has suffered through my addiction will verify that. I was 20 and already a big Dodger fan when I attended a game to honor Roy Campanella, who had been in a car accident and was paralyzed and in a wheel chair. I was up in the stands at the Coliseum as we were asked to hold up lights in the darkened stadium. I didn't have a lighter since I didn't smoke nor a flash light on my key chain, but I was brought to tears when I looked at all the winking lights all around me honoring this hero.”