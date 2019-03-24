The Times' All-Star girls' basketball team

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team:
Charisma Osborne, Windward, 5-11, Sr. The UCLA-bound Osborne averaged 17 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in leading the Wildcats to a second straight Southern Section Open Division title.
Ashley Chevalier, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 5-7, Jr. Committed to Texas, Chevalier showed hustle, defense and clutch scoring to help the Trailblazers win the Open Division state championship.
Vanessa DeJesus, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 5-7, Jr. A terrific three-point scoring threat, DeJesus had her best game against Windward, when she made seven threes and finished with 32 points.
Jazlen Green, Lake Elsinore Lakeside, 5-10, Sr. Headed to California, the shooting guard was one of the most feared players, averaging 28.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Kayla Padilla, Torrance Bishop Montgomery, 5-9, Sr.; Penn-bound Padilla averaged 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the 23-7 Knights.
Alexis Whitfield, West Hills Chaminade, 6-2, Jr. She led Chaminade to the Southern Section Division 1 title, averaging 16.2 points and 12.2 rebounds. She had 26 points and 21 rebounds in the final.
Destiny Brown, Westchester, 6-3, Sr. She was a dominant player in the City Section for the Open Division runners-up. In the semifinals, she had 21 points, 26 rebounds and nine blocks.
Brooke Demetre, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-2, So. She averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while making 38 threes for the 28-5 Monarchs.
Evanne Turner, Etiwanda, 5-9, Sr. Headed to UC Davis, she helped Etiwanda win its 18th consecutive Baseline League championship with three-point shooting, court leadership and defense.
Asia Avinger, Anaheim Rosary, 5-7, Jr. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds for the Division I state champions.