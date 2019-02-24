San Fernando wins girls' state championship in wrestling

San Fernando High’s girls’ wrestling team became the first team from the City Section to win a state wrestling championship on Saturday in Bakersfield.
The Tigers won the girls’ team aided by second-place individual finishes from Gianna Anaya (143 pounds) and Adelina Parra (170 pounds).
In boys wrestling, Nathan Haas of Bellflower St. John Bosco won the 182-pound title with a 2-1 victory over Jonovan Smith of Lake Balboa Birmingham.
Southern Section soccer
Boys Division 1: Daniel Tuscano scored the game’s only goal as San Clemente won the championship with a 1-0 victory over second-seeded L.A. Cathedral on Saturday at Warren.
Tuscano scored in the 39th minute. Both teams will advance to next week’s state regional playoffs.
Girls Division 1: San Juan Capistrano JSerra won its third consecutive championship with a 3-0 win over Los Alamitos. Jennifer Alvarado, Bella Beltran and Isabella D’Aquila each scored goals.
Girls Division 4: In a wild finish, Pasadena La Salle and San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s went to penalty kicks after a 2-2 deadlock.
La Salle thought it won 3-2 on penalty kicks. Officials emerged from the locker room after the awards ceremony and said that La Salle had to score one more penalty kick. La Salle succeeded for the official victory.
City Section soccer
Boys Division II: Kevin Guevara scored the only goal in Jefferson’s 1-0 win over South East.