Coaching carousel takes high school baseball recruit Brant Voth to Indiana

Voth attended Perfect Game’s national showcase event in Florida during the summer and caught the eye of Central Florida pitching coach Justin Parker. Parker tried to recruit Voth to UCF, but soon Parker accepted a new position, joining former teammate and colleague Jeff Mercer. Both had played and been assistant coaches together at Wright State, where Mercer eventually ascended to the head coach position and led the Raiders to 77 wins in two seasons. He was tabbed by Indiana University last summer to lead its program.