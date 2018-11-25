Windward looks to have some challengers in trying to repeat girls basketball triple crown

The good news is that Osborne and company are just getting started. In Windward’s season opener, the Wildcats went on a 22-0 run to start the game en route to a 62-42 victory over Fullerton Troy. Osborne had 19 points. In a rematch of last year’s Southern Section Open Division final, she scored 30 points in a 73-43 win over Studio City Harvard-Westlake. The Wildcats also defeated Redondo 56-54 when Osborne had to sit out because of an ankle injury.