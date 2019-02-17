Advertisement

The Times' high school baseball rankings

By
Feb 17, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's pitching depths include (from left) Carter Kessinger, Connor Skertich, Tyler Stromsborg and Lucas Gordon. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. School (W-L) Comment (last ranking)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0) Pete Crow-Armstrong starts with seven hits in 11 at-bats.(2)

2. MIRA COSTA (1-0); Showdown at St. John Bosco on Monday (4)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) Max Rajcic struck out 10 in four innings (3)

4. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-1) Split with Orange Lutheran (7)

5. JSERRA (1-0) Cody Schrier starts 2019 with a home run (8)

6. LA MIRADA (1-2) Pitcher Jared Jones is as good as advertised (1)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0) Pitching depth is showing (9)

8. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) Pitcher Steve Loera is in ace mode (6)

9. BIRMINGHAM (3-0) Alex Ballesteros has thrown 11 shutout innings (12)

10. BECKMAN (3-1) Trevor Ernt is pitching ace (5)

11. YUCAIPA (1-0) Jordan Andrade starts with three hits (11)

12. AYALA (3-0) Sophomore Jacob Badawi is four for eight (15)

13. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (0-0) Face Mater Dei on Monday (13)

14. CORONA (2-0) Panthers get two wins in Palm Desert (18)

15. SERVITE (3-1) Friars showing good pitching depth (NR)

16. ETIWANDA (2-0) Sophomore Geo Mejia has five hits (17)

17. SIMI VALLEY (3-0) Brant Voth off to fast start hitting (20)

18. VISTA MURRIETA (2-1) Big win over Servite (22)

19. CYPRESS (3-0) Centurions’ bats are working well (19)

20. REDONDO (3-0) Christian Dicochea is player to watch (23)

21. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) David Hays sets standard for excellence (NR)

22. MARANATHA (1-1) Dawson Netz can’t pitch every game (10)

23. ALISO NIGUEL (1-0) Evan Fitterer starts with nine strikeouts (24)

24. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (2-0) 6-foot-11 Hunter Cope is improved (NR)

25. WEST RANCH (2-1) Ryan Camacho is four for seven (16)

