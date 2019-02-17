The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. School (W-L) Comment (last ranking)
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0) Pete Crow-Armstrong starts with seven hits in 11 at-bats.(2)
2. MIRA COSTA (1-0); Showdown at St. John Bosco on Monday (4)
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) Max Rajcic struck out 10 in four innings (3)
4. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-1) Split with Orange Lutheran (7)
5. JSERRA (1-0) Cody Schrier starts 2019 with a home run (8)
6. LA MIRADA (1-2) Pitcher Jared Jones is as good as advertised (1)
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0) Pitching depth is showing (9)
8. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) Pitcher Steve Loera is in ace mode (6)
9. BIRMINGHAM (3-0) Alex Ballesteros has thrown 11 shutout innings (12)
10. BECKMAN (3-1) Trevor Ernt is pitching ace (5)
11. YUCAIPA (1-0) Jordan Andrade starts with three hits (11)
12. AYALA (3-0) Sophomore Jacob Badawi is four for eight (15)
13. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (0-0) Face Mater Dei on Monday (13)
14. CORONA (2-0) Panthers get two wins in Palm Desert (18)
15. SERVITE (3-1) Friars showing good pitching depth (NR)
16. ETIWANDA (2-0) Sophomore Geo Mejia has five hits (17)
17. SIMI VALLEY (3-0) Brant Voth off to fast start hitting (20)
18. VISTA MURRIETA (2-1) Big win over Servite (22)
19. CYPRESS (3-0) Centurions’ bats are working well (19)
20. REDONDO (3-0) Christian Dicochea is player to watch (23)
21. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) David Hays sets standard for excellence (NR)
22. MARANATHA (1-1) Dawson Netz can’t pitch every game (10)
23. ALISO NIGUEL (1-0) Evan Fitterer starts with nine strikeouts (24)
24. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (2-0) 6-foot-11 Hunter Cope is improved (NR)
25. WEST RANCH (2-1) Ryan Camacho is four for seven (16)