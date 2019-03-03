The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk. TEAM (W-L) Comment (last rank)
1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-1) Showdown with JSerra on Tuesday (3)
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (6-1) Three-game series vs. Crespi (1)
3. CYPRESS (7-1) Strong pitching from Brett Wozniak, Cameron Repetti (4)
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2) Trinity League begins vs. Santa Margarita (2)
5. AYALA (8-1) at Colony on Wednesday (7)
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-1) Three-game series vs. Chaminade (8)
7. LA MIRADA (6-3) Jared Jones has 31 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings (10)
8. CORONA (6-1) at Corona Santiago on Tuesday (11)
9. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (5-1) Suffered first loss to Edison (5)
10. YUCAIPA (5-1) vs. Carter on Thursday (12)
11. ARCADIA (6-0) Pacific League begins vs. Pasadena (13)
12. BIRMINGHAM (4-3) at Thousand Oaks on Wednesday (16)
13. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-2) David Hays’ pitching, hitting lead Braves (NR)
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2) Sophomore Austin Dudas is 11 for 17 (NR)
15. BECKMAN (6-2) at Irvine on Tuesday (17)
16. FOOTHILL (6-2) at Servite on Monday (22)
17. SERVITE (7-2) Hitters are starting to warm up (19)
18. AGOURA (6-3) Aaron Suval has become true ace (NR)
19. SIMI VALLEY (6-2) Big league win over Camarillo (20)
20. ETIWANDA (4-2) Sophomore Geo Mejia is eight for 14 (14)
21. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (3-2-1) Rematch vs. Dana Hills on Tuesday (9)
22. JSERRA (4-6) Lost five games in Alabama (6)
23. BISHOP AMAT (4-3) at San Clemente on Tuesday (21)
24. ALHAMBRA (9-0) Victor De Leon struck out 15 (25)
25. CHAPARRAL (8-0) Andrew Moisello threw no-hitter (NR)