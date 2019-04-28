Advertisement

The Times’ final regular-season baseball rankings

By
Apr 28, 2019 | 12:55 PM
Jasiah Dixon and Orange Lutheran enter the Southern Section baseball playoffs as the No. 1-ranked team in the Southland. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Next game (last rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (25-4) Division 1 playoffs (1)

2. CYPRESS (26-3) Division 1 playoffs (2)

3. LA MIRADA (23-6) Division 1 playoffs (4)

4. HUNTINGTON BEACH (22-6) Division 1 playoffs (5)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (23-5) Division 1 playoffs (6)

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-5-1) Division 1 playoffs (3)

7. ALISO NIGUEL (26-4) Division 1 playoffs (7)

8. BONITA (22-6) Division 2 playoffs (8)

9. ARCADIA (23-1) Division 2 playoffs (10)

10. YUCAIPA (24-5) Division 1 playoffs (13)

11. SAN DIMAS (23-4) Division 2 playoffs (11)

12. AYALA (24-5) Division 1 playoffs (12)

13. JSERRA (19-12) Division 1 playoffs (17)

14. THOUSAND OAKS (23-5) Division 2 playoffs (15)

15. SANTA MARGARITA (20-11) Division 2 playoffs (9)

16. BECKMAN (22-4) Division 1 playoffs (16)

17. WEST RANCH (23-5) Division 1 playoffs (19)

18. CORONA (20-9) Division 1 playoffs (20)

19. VISTA MURRIETA (23-6-1) Division 1 playoffs (24)

20. SIMI VALLEY (19-7) Division 1 playoffs (22)

21. MIRA COSTA (21-8) Division 1 playoffs (21)

22. SAN PEDRO (22-4) vs. Carson, Tuesday (18)

23. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (18-9-2) Division 1 playoffs (23)

24. AGOURA (20-10) Division 2 playoffs (NR)

25. EL CAMINO REAL (18-8-1) vs. Chatsworth, Wednesday (NR)

