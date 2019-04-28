The Times’ final regular-season baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Next game (last rank)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (25-4) Division 1 playoffs (1)
2. CYPRESS (26-3) Division 1 playoffs (2)
3. LA MIRADA (23-6) Division 1 playoffs (4)
4. HUNTINGTON BEACH (22-6) Division 1 playoffs (5)
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (23-5) Division 1 playoffs (6)
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-5-1) Division 1 playoffs (3)
7. ALISO NIGUEL (26-4) Division 1 playoffs (7)
8. BONITA (22-6) Division 2 playoffs (8)
9. ARCADIA (23-1) Division 2 playoffs (10)
10. YUCAIPA (24-5) Division 1 playoffs (13)
11. SAN DIMAS (23-4) Division 2 playoffs (11)
12. AYALA (24-5) Division 1 playoffs (12)
13. JSERRA (19-12) Division 1 playoffs (17)
14. THOUSAND OAKS (23-5) Division 2 playoffs (15)
15. SANTA MARGARITA (20-11) Division 2 playoffs (9)
16. BECKMAN (22-4) Division 1 playoffs (16)
17. WEST RANCH (23-5) Division 1 playoffs (19)
18. CORONA (20-9) Division 1 playoffs (20)
19. VISTA MURRIETA (23-6-1) Division 1 playoffs (24)
20. SIMI VALLEY (19-7) Division 1 playoffs (22)
21. MIRA COSTA (21-8) Division 1 playoffs (21)
22. SAN PEDRO (22-4) vs. Carson, Tuesday (18)
23. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (18-9-2) Division 1 playoffs (23)
24. AGOURA (20-10) Division 2 playoffs (NR)
25. EL CAMINO REAL (18-8-1) vs. Chatsworth, Wednesday (NR)