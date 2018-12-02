Advertisement

The Times' boys' basketball rankings

By
Dec 02, 2018 | 10:30 AM
The Westchester boys' basketball team poses for a photo after winning their own tournament last week. (Nick Koza)

A look at the top 25 high school boys' basketball teams in the Southland.

Rk SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last rank)

1. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) Plays Camarillo, Corona Centennial this week (1)

2. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (4-0) Mobley brothers led team to BattleZone title (2)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) Braves travel to Northern California (4)

4. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (3-1) Close loss in Chicago (3)

5. FAIRFAX (8-0) Lions begin league play on Monday vs. Venice (5)

6. WESTCHESTER (4-0) MVP week for All-City guard Jordan Brinson (6)

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1) Jaylen Clark, DJ Davis lead Huskies (7)

8. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (6-2) Waiting for Gianni Hunt to return (8)

9. CAMARILLO (8-0) Scorpions won Burbank tourney (9)

10. ETIWANDA (9-1) Eagles off to terrific start (11)

11. SANTA MARGARITA (6-2) It’s off to Utah for Eagles (10)

12. RIVERSIDE NOTRE DAME (3-2) Titans play top teams each week (12)

13. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-2) Knights traveling to Arizona (14)

14. DAMIEN (7-1) Saturday rematch at Camarillo (16)

15. CHINO HILLS (3-1) Huskies have more than Onyeka Okongwu (21)

16. CHAMINADE (10-1) Eagles play in Simi Valley tourney (17)

17. RANCHO VERDE (7-3) Mustangs showed they can play with best (18)

18. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-2) 6-11 Makur Maker is player to watch (19)

19. TAFT (4-0) St. Monica tournament champions (23)

20. WASHINGTON PREP (5-3) Generals were fourth in Westchester tourney (13)

21. VILLA PARK (10-0) Julien Franklin living up to expectations (NR)

22. FREMONT (2-1) Coliseum League begins with Crenshaw game (20)

23. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-2) Injured players set to return (25)

24. BRENTWOOD (7-0) Braelee Albert off to strong start (NR)

25. CORONA (11-0) Panthers keep winning (NR)

