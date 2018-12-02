The Times' boys' basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys' basketball teams in the Southland.
Rk SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last rank)
1. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) Plays Camarillo, Corona Centennial this week (1)
2. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (4-0) Mobley brothers led team to BattleZone title (2)
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) Braves travel to Northern California (4)
4. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (3-1) Close loss in Chicago (3)
5. FAIRFAX (8-0) Lions begin league play on Monday vs. Venice (5)
6. WESTCHESTER (4-0) MVP week for All-City guard Jordan Brinson (6)
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1) Jaylen Clark, DJ Davis lead Huskies (7)
8. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (6-2) Waiting for Gianni Hunt to return (8)
9. CAMARILLO (8-0) Scorpions won Burbank tourney (9)
10. ETIWANDA (9-1) Eagles off to terrific start (11)
11. SANTA MARGARITA (6-2) It’s off to Utah for Eagles (10)
12. RIVERSIDE NOTRE DAME (3-2) Titans play top teams each week (12)
13. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-2) Knights traveling to Arizona (14)
14. DAMIEN (7-1) Saturday rematch at Camarillo (16)
15. CHINO HILLS (3-1) Huskies have more than Onyeka Okongwu (21)
16. CHAMINADE (10-1) Eagles play in Simi Valley tourney (17)
17. RANCHO VERDE (7-3) Mustangs showed they can play with best (18)
18. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-2) 6-11 Makur Maker is player to watch (19)
19. TAFT (4-0) St. Monica tournament champions (23)
20. WASHINGTON PREP (5-3) Generals were fourth in Westchester tourney (13)
21. VILLA PARK (10-0) Julien Franklin living up to expectations (NR)
22. FREMONT (2-1) Coliseum League begins with Crenshaw game (20)
23. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-2) Injured players set to return (25)
24. BRENTWOOD (7-0) Braelee Albert off to strong start (NR)
25. CORONA (11-0) Panthers keep winning (NR)