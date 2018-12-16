The Times' boys' basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last rank)
1. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); Freshman Amari Bailey committed to UCLA (1)
2. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (7-0); Playing in Las Vegas this week (2)
3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (10-1); Young players are developing (4)
4. FAIRFAX (10-0); Keith Dinwiddie is eligible on Dec. 23 (5)
5. WESTCHESTER (6-0); Comets are in Hawaii (6)
6. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-2); Playing in Mission Prep tournament (7)
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-2); Huskies are in Oregon (8)
8. CHINO HILLS (4-1); Huskies playing in Las Vegas (11)
9. ETIWANDA (10-1); Tyree Campbell is playing well for Eagles (9(
10. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-1); Plays in Gardena Serra tourney (3)
11. DAMIEN (10-1); Hosts own tournament Dec. 26 (10)
12. SANTA MARGARITA (10-3); Next up is Damien Classic (14)
13. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2); Johnny Juzang will return soon (17)
14. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-4); Plays La Canada on Thursday; 13
15. RIVERSIDE NOTRE DAME (7-4); at Temescal Canyon on Tuesday (12)
16. CAMARILLO (10-2); Next up is Hart tourney on Dec. 26 (15)
17. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-2); Lancers playing in Tarkanian Classic (16)
18. RANCHO VERDE (8-3); Plays Riverside Poly on Thursday (18)
19. CHAMINADE (14-2); Eagles travel to Ohio (20)
20. TAFT (5-1); Travels to Northern California (19)
21. WASHINGTON PREP (8-4); Plays in Damien Classic on Dec. 26 (22)
22. CORONA (12-0); Faces Roosevelt on Tuesday (23)
23. EL CAMINO REAL (6-2); Plays in Mission Prep tourney (25)
24. LOYOLA (10-4); Big win over St. John Bosco (NR)
25. TESORO (8-1); vs. Newport Harbor on Saturday (NR)