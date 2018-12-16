Advertisement

The Times' boys' basketball rankings

By
Dec 16, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Scotty Pippen, Jr., trying to score earlier this month against Centennial's Allan McBride, and Sierra Canyon remain No. 1 in the rankings. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last rank)

1. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); Freshman Amari Bailey committed to UCLA (1)

2. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (7-0); Playing in Las Vegas this week (2)

3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (10-1); Young players are developing (4)

4. FAIRFAX (10-0); Keith Dinwiddie is eligible on Dec. 23 (5)

5. WESTCHESTER (6-0); Comets are in Hawaii (6)

6. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-2); Playing in Mission Prep tournament (7)

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-2); Huskies are in Oregon (8)

8. CHINO HILLS (4-1); Huskies playing in Las Vegas (11)

9. ETIWANDA (10-1); Tyree Campbell is playing well for Eagles (9(

10. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-1); Plays in Gardena Serra tourney (3)

11. DAMIEN (10-1); Hosts own tournament Dec. 26 (10)

12. SANTA MARGARITA (10-3); Next up is Damien Classic (14)

13. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2); Johnny Juzang will return soon (17)

14. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-4); Plays La Canada on Thursday; 13

15. RIVERSIDE NOTRE DAME (7-4); at Temescal Canyon on Tuesday (12)

16. CAMARILLO (10-2); Next up is Hart tourney on Dec. 26 (15)

17. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-2); Lancers playing in Tarkanian Classic (16)

18. RANCHO VERDE (8-3); Plays Riverside Poly on Thursday (18)

19. CHAMINADE (14-2); Eagles travel to Ohio (20)

20. TAFT (5-1); Travels to Northern California (19)

21. WASHINGTON PREP (8-4); Plays in Damien Classic on Dec. 26 (22)

22. CORONA (12-0); Faces Roosevelt on Tuesday (23)

23. EL CAMINO REAL (6-2); Plays in Mission Prep tourney (25)

24. LOYOLA (10-4); Big win over St. John Bosco (NR)

25. TESORO (8-1); vs. Newport Harbor on Saturday (NR)

