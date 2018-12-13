Preview of the CIF state bowl games

Grace Brethren is on a 10-game winning streak and the Lancers appear to be getting better every week. Their big, powerful offensive line tries to wear down opponents and create opportunities for running backs Lontrelle Diggs and Josh Henderson. Del Oro has been a frequent CIF bowl participant and relies on its defense. Junior running back Sheldon Conde has rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 14 touchdowns. The pick: Grace Brethren.