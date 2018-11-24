Mater Dei's defense shuts down St. John Bosco to capture Division I title

Mater Dei then drove to a first-and-goal from the one, when St. John Bosco held and forced a 22-yard field goal try. Chris Steele raced in from right end and went airborne, hurling his body toward the ball being kicked by Nick Lopez. His hands made the block and Trent McDuffie picked up the ball and ran 74 yards for a touchdown. St. John Bosco turned a possible 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter into a stunning new lease on life.