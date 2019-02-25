Sierra Canyon seeded No. 1 for Open Division boys' basketball regional playoffs

It’s win or go home time in high school basketball. The state playoff pairings were released on Sunday, and Chatsworth Sierra Canyon was awarded the No. 1 seed in the boys’ Open Division for the Southern California Regional.
Last season provides a reminder that upsets are expected. Santa Ana Mater Dei was the No. 1 seed in the Open Division and lost on its home court to No. 8 Fairfax 50-47 in the opening round.
Sierra Canyon (28-3) will host No. 8 San Diego Torrey Pines in its opener on Wednesday. No. 2-seeded Fairfax (27-1) will play host to No. 7 Corona Centennial. The Huskies are the only team to have beaten the Lions this season.
The other openers: No. 5 Temecula Rancho Christian at No. 4 Westchester; No. 6 Santa Ana Mater Dei at No. 3 Torrance Bishop Montgomery.
In Open Division girls seedings, Clovis West is No. 1 and Los Angeles Windward is No. 2. If Windward defeats No. 7 Etiwanda in its opener on Wednesday and No. 3” Sierra Canyon defeats Clovis North, Windward and Sierra Canyon would play for the third time this season in the semifinals on Saturday. No. 5 Mater Dei is at No. 4 Bishop Montgomery and No. 8 Redondo is at Clovis West.
The Southern California Regional begins action on Tuesday with the 16-team brackets for Divisions I through V playing three games this week leading up to the regional finals next Tuesday. The eight-team Open Division will play twice this week, with the regional final also on Tuesday. The state championships are March 8-9 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Fairfax coach Steve Baik, whose team won the City Section Open Division championship with a 60-53 defeat of Westchester on Saturday night, said he’ll be having a talk with his players about the challenges ahead.
“We definitely have to keep our focus and see if we can win one game at a time and see how far it takes us,” he said.