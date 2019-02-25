Sierra Canyon seeded No. 1 for Open Division boys' basketball regional playoffs

In Open Division girls seedings, Clovis West is No. 1 and Los Angeles Windward is No. 2. If Windward defeats No. 7 Etiwanda in its opener on Wednesday and No. 3” Sierra Canyon defeats Clovis North, Windward and Sierra Canyon would play for the third time this season in the semifinals on Saturday. No. 5 Mater Dei is at No. 4 Bishop Montgomery and No. 8 Redondo is at Clovis West.