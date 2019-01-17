Advertisement

Large winter high school baseball tournament set to begin on Friday

Jan 17, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Brothers Alex (left) and Cody Schrier will be in action this weekend, Alex playing for Santa Margarita and Cody for JSerra. (Bridee Schrier)

After a week of rain, it’s time for some winter high school baseball. The last big tournament before official practice begins will take place this weekend on all-weather fields and those in which coaches find a way to dry them, mostly in Orange County.

The Martin Luther King Jr. weekend tournament is being run by JSerra’s Brett Kay. His all-weather turf field will be busy with games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. El Camino Real will be playing JSerra on Friday night in a featured game.

Kay is still trying to put together a final schedule based on field availability, but you can count on baseball being played all weekend on JSerra’s two fields.

The season is set to begin on Feb. 9.
