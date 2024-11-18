Prep Rally: It’s time to bring some positive energy to high school sports

Deommodore Lenoir of Salesian in 2016. Now he’s an NFL defensive back for the 49ers who signed an extension for $92 million.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. It’s getting busy in high school sports. Basketball, soccer, girls water polo begins. The football playoffs are in the semifinals. The City Section has its flag football championships. Girls volleyball is winding down. But first, let’s try something new.

A new beginning

The Edwards brothers, Owen (left), a freshman, and Noa, a junior, are going to be Arcadia High spark plugs in basketball. (Arcadia High)

Come on a journey to find something positive each day in high school sports. That’s going to be my mission. It might be short. It might be long. It could get pulled from social media. It could get emailed. It could be from watching a parent hug his son or daughter after a game.

But each day, it’s going to be titled, “Prep talk.” I will seek to point out positives happening among players, coaches and parents.

Here’s the first.

Here’s the second.

Let’s keep it going looking for positive energy. You can find “Prep talk” each day here.

Malachi Roby (3) celebrates for Corona Centennial. He had 187 yards rushing and two touchdowns in win over Mission Viejo. (Craig Weston)

Corona Centennial’s defenders were pursuing all night to come away with a 25-20 win over previously unbeaten Mission Viejo in a Division 1 playoff game. Here’s the report from a great game. On Sunday, quarterback Husan Longstreet announced he was changing his commitment from Texas A&M to USC.

Elijah Riley is Superman on tackle. pic.twitter.com/8lYfwW3GXf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 16, 2024

FUMBLE: Big Bear with a huge fumble on Baldwin Park takes over with 346 left in the game. @SGVNSports pic.twitter.com/NqQVTAmfJD — Gabriel Duarte (@GabrielNDuarte_) November 16, 2024

Baldwin Park took a trip to Big Bear, played for the first time in the snow and won. It was mostly fun except for a four-hour delay getting home because of black ice on the road.

Here’s a report.

Edison picked up a shutout win. Here’s the report.

Here’s a look at top performances from last week that included Newbury Park’s Shane Rosenthal becoming the state’s all-time receiving leader.

Here’s this weekend’s playoff schedule.

Narbonne quarterback Jaden O’Neal. (Nick Koza)

There’s good news and bad news to report on No. 1-seeded Narbonne.

The good news is after 49 days off, the Gauchos returned to rout Dorsey 47-13 in an opening game of the City Section Open Division playoffs. The bad news is that seven players were declared ineligible by the City Section. Narbonne gets to keep playing without them, but the Gauchos will be banned from next year’s playoffs and more trouble could be brewing. They are set to play Birmingham at home Friday in the semifinals.

Here’s the report.

Palisades received a top performance from quarterback Jack Thomas in a win over North Hollywood to advance to the Division I semifinals against No. 1-seeded Eagle Rock. Here’s the report.

Julianna Sarabia of Verdugo Hills scores a touchdown last season. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

The City Section flag football semifinals will be Wednesday, followed by the championship games on Saturday at Crenshaw High. Here’s the schedule.

The Open Division semifinals have San Pedro hosting Verdugo Hills and Eagle Rock hosting Banning.

Here’s a report from Verdugo Hills handing defending champion Birmingham its first loss in two years of competition.

Basketball

The boys and girls basketball season officially moves into high gear this week. Here’s the link to showcases and tournaments this season.

Here’s the preseason top 25 boys rankings.

Soccer

Standout sophomore goalkeeper Jackson Friedman of Harvard-Westlake wearing his colorful jersey. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

As part of soccer rules, goalkeepers are required to have a different jersey than their teammates. The color schemes have evolved into a fashion show, with brightness so loud (lime, purple, turquoise) that goalies look ready to be on an aircraft carrier directing fighter jets.

“They’re interesting people, so they deserve brightness,” Harvard-Westlake High coach Mike Erush said.

Perhaps the No. 1 goalie to watch this season is sophomore Jackson Friedman, who had seven shutouts as a freshman for the Mission League champion Wolverines.

Here’s a look at Friedman and top teams and players for boys and girls soccer.

Cross-country

Runners take off Saturday morning at Pierce College at the City Section cross-country prelims. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

It’s championship week in cross-country Saturday. The Southern Section finals will be held at Mt. San Antonio College and the City Section finals are at Pierce College.

Here’s the results from the City Section prelims.

Here’s the results from the Southern Section prelims.

Cross country: Palisades freshman Maya Hively (18:42.0) and sophomore Zoey Morris (18:46.7) took the top two spots for their Division I heat in the @CIFLACS prelims at Pierce College. All seven Dolphins place in the top 10 as Palisades finishes first with 22 points. — Steve Galluzzo (@palipostsports) November 17, 2024

Water polo

Newport Harbor’s Lucca Van Der Woude (20) celebrates after scoring during Newport Harbor High School boys’ water polo team against JSerra High School boys’ water polo team in the CIF Southern Section Open Division title. (James Carbone/James Carbone)

Perfection. That was the Newport Harbor water polo team accomplished, during the regular Southern Section season, rallying for an 11-10 win over JSerra in the Southern Section Open Division championship game to finish unbeaten. It was the school’s 15th water polo title and the team improved to 31-0.

Lucca Van Der Woude scored the game-winning goal. He finished with four goals and is a transfer from Harvard-Westlake. Here’s the report.

FINAL: Newport Harbor boys’ water polo rallies to beat JSerra 11-10 in a classic CIFSS Open Division title match.



The Sailors’ 15th CIF title in program history. @AndrewTurnerTCN pic.twitter.com/NyLQhTKjxT — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) November 17, 2024

Cleveland players celebrate after dethroning Palisades 15-4 in the City Open Division final at Valley College. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Cleveland won the City Section Open Division championship. Here’s the report.

Here’s the pairings for this week’s state regional playoffs.

Notes . . .

Senior Daniel Troncale of Foothill has committed to Cal State San Marcos for baseball. . . .

Linebacker Cory McEnroe of Thousand Oaks has committed to UC Davis. . . .

Nick Baiz has resigned as football coach at Etiwanda. . . .

Shane Gonzales has resigned after four seasons as football coach at Long Beach Cabrillo. . . .

Standout defensive end Jaden Williams of Mission Viejo has changed his commitment from San Diego State to Boise State. . . .

Standout defensive end Hayden Lowe of Oaks Christian has changed his commitment from USC to Miami. . . .

Ontario Christian sophomore https://t.co/f7dD4VWrKi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 14, 2024

Sophomore Kaleena Smith from Ontario Christian has become the first girls high school basketball player to sign an NIL deal with Adidas. . . .

SoCal individual girls golf finals. pic.twitter.com/z6oKFtBFR9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 14, 2024

Emily Song of Santa Margarita led her team with a win at the Southern California girls golf regionals. Santa Margarita advances to this week’s state championships. She shot a 67. . . .

Santa Margarita HS has produced a CIF Regional champion for the third consecutive year. Emily Song’s winning score of 67 included seven birdies, a bogey-free front nine (34) and a blistering back nine (33) en route to a two-stroke victory.



Recap: https://t.co/6gHx7GZCX4 pic.twitter.com/CMmB86pI8A — Southern California Golf Association (@thescga) November 15, 2024

Steve Hagerty has resigned as football coach at Bishop Amat after 17 seasons. . . .

LaRon Johnson has resigned after one season as football coach at Burbank Burroughs. . . .

The state girls volleyball playoffs continue on Wednesday with regional championship matches, followed by state championship on Saturday at Santiago College. Here’s the link to pairings.

From the archives: Peyton Waters

Peyton Waters, Birmingham’s 6-foot, 145-pound sophomore receiver/cornerback. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Peyton Waters didn’t play football his freshman year at Birmingham because of the pandemic. He only had time to play basketball. He joined the football team as a sophomore and the rest is history. He became the City Section player of the year, received a scholarship to Washington and won three City Section Open Division titles.

He contributed two tackles playing safety in a win over USC. The freshman is known for his versatility.

Here’s a story from 2023 about his high school football accomplishments.

Here’s a story from 2022 on Waters.

Recommendations

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on how a ban on cellphones will be affecting LAUSD schools.

From the Washington Post, a story on a 16-year-old fencer using hard work to get better.

Tweets you might have missed

There's two really good small school basketball players to pay attention to this season. Anto Balian of Pilibos averaged 31 points as a junior. Aiden Bitran of Shalhevet is a three-point shooter who fans yell "MVP" at his home games. They produce excitement. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 11, 2024

This weekend, Win Gurney of Mira Costa, an Oregon State commit, hit the longest home run in the history of El Camino Real. Over left field fence over the street and into the houses. Mike Moustakas never did that during his Chatsworth days. pic.twitter.com/cevt0HhUpw — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 11, 2024

In his 36th season for Bishop Montgomery. "The best part of my day is practice. This team has become one of the favorite teams I've coached. I’ve always said I will walk away when I don't love it." https://t.co/mFXLmReW7e — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 12, 2024

From L.A. Salesian High. Dreams happen with hard work. https://t.co/2VozRin9n5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2024

Today we celebrate AJ Ia on his commitment to ASU prior to him graduating in December. @aj_ia_ has been a four year varsity player and has been instrumental in the rise of OLu Football. Congrats AJ, we pray God's blessings on your transition!@OLu_Athletics @ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/pp8zYR55rC — OLu Football (@OLuFootball) November 13, 2024

Excited to play at SoFi Stadium! The Los Angeles Chargers' 2nd Annual LA vs. OC Girls Flag All-Star Game presented by Oakley will take place on Monday, November 25th, at SoFi Stadium. #onelastgame pic.twitter.com/PvnVyH1nuY — Riley Crooks (2025) (@RileyCrooks06) November 13, 2024

Boys Water Polo Division I: 💦



Granada Hills 21 🏆



John F Kennedy 10



Congratulations to the Highlanders on their first #CIFLACS title! 👏 pic.twitter.com/qfPjXJP1UC — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) November 14, 2024

Congrats to Rob Wigod, Ronnie Lott, James Washington and Joe Davidson as new award winners for California High School Football Hall of Fame. Will be honored at halftime of UCLA-Fresno State game at Rose Bowl. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 14, 2024

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to Santa Margarita junior wide receiver Trent Mosley about growing up in a sports family and how the Eagles have improved over the course of the season. pic.twitter.com/7snBaISKw8 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) November 15, 2024

It’s freezing. It could be snowing and Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan would be wearing shorts. Photo by Craig Weston. pic.twitter.com/XISIFY9Ywt — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 16, 2024

It's officially USC vs. UCLA football week. Does anyone care? Yes they do. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2024

Scott Altenberg, the longtime football coach at Gardena Serra whose father, Kurt, had one of the most famous catches in UCLA history to beat USC, will celebrate his 54th birthday on Saturday at the Rose Bowl for USC vs. UCLA.https://t.co/4w0jx4yh0h — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2024

🏀GB: Harvard-Westlake Tournament hosted by Coach Nailes and the Wolverines.

Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/uYieIFRURz — Matthew Kovach (@MattyK31) November 18, 2024

🏀Westside Winter Tip Off hosted by Coach Cotton and the Comets of Westchester.

Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8qHCfkRM7i — Matthew Kovach (@MattyK31) November 18, 2024

