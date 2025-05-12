Prep Rally: Meet the next great pitcher from Southern California
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. As the prep baseball playoffs begin this week, let’s remind everyone we’re witnessing the making of the next great pitcher from Southern California.
Throwing strikes at 98 mph
The Southern Section baseball playoff pairings will be announced on Monday, and 26-2 Corona is set to be the No. 1 seed in Division 1. It will be a last chance to take a look at standout pitcher Seth Hernandez, who enters the playoffs with a 17-0 record in two years of high school competition.
Southern California has produced Cy Young Award winners in Gerrit Cole (Orange Lutheran), Trevor Bauer (Hart), Jack McDowell (Sherman Oaks Notre Dame) and Bret Saberhagen (Cleveland), along with baseball’s current stars, Paul Skenes (El Toro), Max Fried (Harvard-Westlake) and Hunter Greene (Notre Dame)
Few exhibited in high school the pinpoint control along with being able to throw a fastball at 98 mph like Hernandez.
Here’s a look at the impact Hernandez has made.
Baseball
Venice received the No. 1 seed for the eight-team City Section Open Division playoffs that begin Wednesday. The semifinals are next Tuesday, followed by the championship game on May 24 at Dodger Stadium. Here are the complete pairings.
Sylmar came away as the Valley Mission League champions aided by a three-run home run from Rickee Luevano to beat Kennedy.
The Southern Section playoff pairings will be released Monday at 10 a.m. It’s the first time power rankings are being used to place teams into nine divisions. There’s expected to be first-round byes in Division 1.
Here’s this week’s final regular season top 25 rankings by The Times.
Softball
The Southern Section softball playoff pairings will be released at noon Monday.
In last week’s power rankings, Norco was ranked No. 1 and Orange Lutheran No. 2.
The City Section softball pairings will be announced on Friday. Granada Hills, which has lost in the final to Carson the last two seasons, is the likely No. 1 seed. San Pedro ended Carson’s reign as Marine League champion.
Track
The Southern Section track and field finals are set for Saturday at Moorpark High. The most interesting competition could come in Division 3, where Servite and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will engage in an all-out duel for the boys team title.
There is so much depth to call upon from both teams. Servite qualified six runners for the 200. Notre Dame qualified four athletes for the long jump. The two schools went one-two in the 4x100 relay. Notre Dame’s JJ Harel is in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Servite athletes are favored to win the 100, 200 and 400 and both relays. It will come down to picking up points in other events.
Here’s a look at results from the prelims.
Swimming
Granada Hills won the City Section boys and girls championships in swimming. Here’s the report.
Santa Margarita won the boys and girls titles at the Southern Section Division 1 championships. Here’s the report.
The state championships take place this weekend in Clovis.
Lacrosse
It will be Loyola taking on Mater Dei to decide the Southern Section Division 1 boys lacrosse championship Friday night.
For girls, Mira Costa will take on Foothill. Here’s the schedule.
Volleyball
It will be Huntington Beach taking on No. 1 Mira Costa in the Southern Section Division 1 volleyball championship match on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cerritos College.
Here’s a report on Mira Costa overpowering Corona del Mar.
The City Section Open Division semifinals will be held Tuesday night, with Venice hosting Granada Hills and Chatsworth hosting El Camino Real. The championship will take place Saturday at Birmingham.
Freshman sensation
Freshman pitcher Carlos Acuna of Birmingham has had a sensational start of his high school career with a 7-0 record going into the start of the City Section playoffs next week.
Here’s a profile on what has made him so effective and calm under pressure.
Palisades loses field
The Palisades High baseball field is gone. Bulldozers cleared everything last month to make way for bungalow classrooms.
The school and Los Angeles Unified School District made the decision as the best way to get the campus re-opened after the Palisades fire.
There will be no new baseball field until 2029 at the earliest, a tough blow to the team and community.
Here’s the report.
Flag football
New rules are coming in girls’ flag football that will be released this month. Some are controversial and will change the game.
Here’s a report on what to look for and the possible impact of the new rules.
Football
There’s a big spring seven on seven passing tournament set for Saturday at Long Beach Millikan.
Practices have been taking place this spring across the Southland. Servite has had many visitors looking at its young offensive line. Here’s a report.
San Juan Hills has a rising line prospect. Here’s a report.
Notes . . .
Will Burr is the new girls’ basketball coach at Harvard-Westlake. He’s won Southern Section titles at Oak Park and Viewpoint. He played basketball at Bishop Alemany and is a former classmate of head of athletics Terry Barnum. . . .
Joe Goyeneche has stepped down as football coach at St. Bonaventure and will be replaced by defensive coordinator Nathan Page. Former coach Jon Mack is serving as a consultant. . . .
Former Taft and St. John Bosco basketball coach Derrick Taylor is the new head coach at Blair in Pasadena. . . .
Former Newbury Park and Utah quarterback Cam Rising announced he is medically retiring from football and has joined Newbury Park as its new offensive coordinator, where he’ll get to tutor Michigan commit Brady Smigiel. . . .
Brandon Alexander has been hired to be the first girls flag football coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Schools in the Mission League have been reluctant to add flag football, so this could be the start of an expansion. Harvard-Westlake is expected to add a team in 2026. . . .
Huntington Beach junior receiver Troy Foster has committed to San Diego State. . . .
Standout defensive lineman Richard Wesley of Sierra Canyon has committed to Oregon. He changed to become part of the class of 2026. . . .
Linebacker Shaun Scott of Mater Dei has committed to USC, giving the Trojans 28 commitments for the class of 2026. . . .
Windward basketball standout JJ Harris has committed to Loyola Marymount. . . .
It was an emotional moment for Loyola and Harvard-Westlake tennis players honoring Loyola captain Braun Levi, who was killed by a suspected drunken driver. Here’s a report on the schools uniting.
From the archives: Augie Lopez
Former Loyola High catcher Augie Lopez has made a huge impact as a freshman for USC, helping the Trojans move into position to gain their first NCAA playoff berth since 2015.
He entered this past week hitting .338 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.
Here’s a story from 2025 discussing Lopez as a player.
And here was my prediction for 2025 back in January.
Recommendations
From NFHS.org, a story on how track and field officials can stay calm during championship events.
From the Los Angeles Times, a story on the life and legacy of Chet Lemon, a Fremont High grad and World Series hero who died at the age of 70.
From MaxPreps.com, a story on a Texas high school softball team setting a national record for most home runs.
