Eagle Rock’s Ayers twins hope to deliver a few 1-2 punches in City Section

The Ayers twins, Axel and Alex, are the key players for Eagle Rock’s football team this season.

Axel, a junior, is moving from receiver to quarterback, and guess who’s playing receiver? Brother Alex.

“I think he’s the No. 1 target,” coach Andy Moran said.

Both Ayers will also play safety for a defense that figures to be the strength of an Eagle Rock team that was 10-1 last season and returns eight starters.

Advertisement

“Axel has played incredible this summer on defense and made some phenomenal plays against tough Southern Section teams,” Moran said.

Eagle Rock should learn plenty in its first three games against South Gate, San Pedro and Bell.

“We have the potential to be as good as last year,” Moran said. “This team has challenges like every year they have to overcome.”