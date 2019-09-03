Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

A look at top games in Southern Section for Week 2

Corona del Mar High quarterback Ethan Garbers
Corona del Mar High quarterback Ethan Garbers has thrown 13 touchdown passes in two games.
(Don Leach/Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 3, 2019
8:51 AM
Share

It’s Week 2 of the high school football season, and there are lots of competitive games this week involving Southern Section teams.

Calabasas (2-0) gets to host Gardena Serra (1-0) on Friday in a battle of top 25 teams. Calabasas showed off a number of offensive weapons last week in a win over Rancho Cucamonga. Serra cruised to a win over Garfield. There will be plenty of future college players on the field.

Corona del Mar (2-0) plays a rare day game at Palos Verdes (2-0) that should not be taken lightly. Corona del Mar quarterback Ethan Garbers has 13 touchdown passes in two games.

La Habra (2-0) and Mission Viejo (2-0) collide at La Habra in another matchup of top 25 teams. Mission Viejo hasn’t been afraid to run the ball. La Habra has a win over Upland and knows how to play well in big games.

No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco are both on the road this weekend. Mater Dei (2-0) is at Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial. It already owns a win over Corona Centennial. A second Centennial win would make the Monarchs national champions against teams named Centennial.

No. 2 St. John Bosco (2-0) is headed to Las Vegas to play Henderson (Nev.) Liberty.

Another top 25 battle has Rancho Cucamonga (1-1) at Norco (1-0). It should feature lots of passing.

Sierra Canyon (2-0) is at Oaks Christian (1-1). Both teams are highly ranked, but Oaks Christian is coming off a loss to Grace Brethren.

Loyola (1-0) plays San Diego St. Augustine (2-0) at Mesa College in a big test for the young Cubs. Loyola had two sophomore running backs run well last week in a win over St. Bernard.

Vista Murrieta (1-0) travels to Sacramento to face Capital Christian.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
