A look at top games in Southern Section for Week 2

It’s Week 2 of the high school football season, and there are lots of competitive games this week involving Southern Section teams.

Calabasas (2-0) gets to host Gardena Serra (1-0) on Friday in a battle of top 25 teams. Calabasas showed off a number of offensive weapons last week in a win over Rancho Cucamonga. Serra cruised to a win over Garfield. There will be plenty of future college players on the field.

Corona del Mar (2-0) plays a rare day game at Palos Verdes (2-0) that should not be taken lightly. Corona del Mar quarterback Ethan Garbers has 13 touchdown passes in two games.

La Habra (2-0) and Mission Viejo (2-0) collide at La Habra in another matchup of top 25 teams. Mission Viejo hasn’t been afraid to run the ball. La Habra has a win over Upland and knows how to play well in big games.

No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco are both on the road this weekend. Mater Dei (2-0) is at Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial. It already owns a win over Corona Centennial. A second Centennial win would make the Monarchs national champions against teams named Centennial.

No. 2 St. John Bosco (2-0) is headed to Las Vegas to play Henderson (Nev.) Liberty.

Another top 25 battle has Rancho Cucamonga (1-1) at Norco (1-0). It should feature lots of passing.

Sierra Canyon (2-0) is at Oaks Christian (1-1). Both teams are highly ranked, but Oaks Christian is coming off a loss to Grace Brethren.

Loyola (1-0) plays San Diego St. Augustine (2-0) at Mesa College in a big test for the young Cubs. Loyola had two sophomore running backs run well last week in a win over St. Bernard.

Vista Murrieta (1-0) travels to Sacramento to face Capital Christian.