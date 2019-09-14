Bryce Young uses his legs to help Mater Dei stay unbeaten

There was hype for Santa Ana Mater Dei taking on Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances on Saturday night at St. John Bosco. At least one publication had them ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the country. They were right about one thing -- Mater Dei is No. 1.

The Monarchs (4-0) rolled to a 34-18 victory in the Trinity League vs. USA Showcase. Quarterback Bryce Young was given a dare to run the ball and he responded with four touchdowns and 104 yards rushing. He also passed for 247 yards.

“Honestly, this might be the first time,” Young said when asked if he had ever rushed for more than 100 yards in a game.

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson hasn’t had too many dual-threat quarterbacks, and he’s perfectly willing to let Young improvise whenever he sees fit.

“I’ve said it from day one -- just let him go because magic happens,” Rollinson said.

Mater Dei’s defense, led by its linebackers, played well to take St. Frances out of its rushing attack.

“I’ve learned a lot about my kids,” Rollinson said. “They rose to the occasion.”

St. Frances was led by running back Blake Corum, a Michigan commit. He rushed for 181 yards and had a 54-yard touchdown run. As big as St. Frances was on the offensive and defensive lines, the Monarchs were rarely bothered. Young found ways to escape the rush and Mater Dei defenders used their quickness to disrupt St. Frances.

St. Frances is daring Bryce Young to run. He has three TDs. Mater Dei 21-6. pic.twitter.com/DHXX4JMeED — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 15, 2019